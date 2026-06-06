NCAA rejects Texas Tech’s appeal to reinstate Brendan Sorsby

The NCAA has denied Texas Tech’s appeal to reinstate quarterback Brendan Sorsby ’s eligibility for the 2026 season.

Justin Williams of The Athletic reported the decision on Friday, representing the governing body’s second rejection of the Red Raiders’ petition on the matter.

Sorsby, a fifth-year senior who transferred from Cincinnati, was ruled permanently ineligible after acknowledging violations of NCAA sports gambling rules while at Indiana. Court documents show he placed at least 2,900 bets totaling more than $30,000, including roughly 40 wagers on Indiana games during his time as the Hoosiers’ quarterback.

He used accounts registered in his name and those of family members and friends, transferring funds to cover additional activity.

Sorsby completed a 35-day inpatient rehabilitation program for a diagnosed gambling addiction earlier this spring. Texas Tech initially declared him ineligible in mid-May and quickly petitioned the NCAA for reinstatement before appealing the denial.

The NCAA’s latest decision was reached through its internal process and remains separate from Sorsby’s pending lawsuit against the association in Lubbock County court, where he seeks a temporary injunction. A ruling in that case has not yet been issued.

Absent a favorable court outcome, Sorsby is likely to pursue the 2026 NFL Supplemental Draft.