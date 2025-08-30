Nebraska Football deletes post trolling Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

Nebraska kicked off its college football season with a 20-17 victory over Cincinnati on Thursday night, and then proceeded to troll Bearcats alumnus Travic Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

Following the game, the Cornhuskers shared a victory post on X, showing mascot Herbie Husker photoshopped over Kelce in a viral engagement photo previously published by Swift.

Both Kelce and Swift were in attendance on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

WOW. NEBRASKA DELETED THIS TAYLOR SWIFT POST.



While the happy couple initially missed the photo, Swift’s fans, known as “Swifties,” didn’t, and they were quick to swarm.

The notoriously loyal fanbase rallied online and overloaded the Nebraska Football account with angry posts and direct messages, ultimately forcing their social media team to delete the post.

“The ill-advised post on the @Huskers X account last night resulted in very strong responses and comments that took the attention away from the game and our football team,” a spokesman for Nebraska’s athletic department told PEOPLE. “We made the decision to remove the post and focus on our season-opening victory in a great environment.”

College football is a tough and unforgiving place, and some felt Nebraska took the playful jab entirely too far.

There have been far worse victory posts and crowd signs over the years, but clearly, Swifties view any fun had at her expense as out of bounds.