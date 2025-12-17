Ohio fires head coach Brian Smith for ‘serious’ misconduct

Another college football coach has been fired for conduct his university deemed unacceptable.

Ohio University announced Wednesday that head coach Brian Smith has been fired for cause. In a statement, the school said an investigation found that Smith was “engaging in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably on the University.”

Ohio University Head Football Coach Brian Smith relieved of his duties https://t.co/ORMaEDPzxk pic.twitter.com/j3vt7Gx4eL — Ohio Bobcats (@OhioBobcats) December 17, 2025

Smith was previously placed on administrative leave on Dec. 1. The school has not commented on the nature of the allegations that led to their decision.

In a statement to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Smith’s attorney, Rex Elliott, said Smith is an “ethical man” who will fight the dismissal for cause.

“We vigorously dispute Ohio University’s grounds for the termination for cause of Coach Brian Smith,” Elliott said. “He is shocked and dismayed by this turn of events, and we plan to fight this wrongful termination to protect his good name.”

Smith had just finished his first season as Ohio’s head coach. The 45-year-old had been on the staff since 2022 as the Bobcats’ pass game coordinator and offensive coordinator, and his team posted an 8-4 record this season.

