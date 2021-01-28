Oklahoma lands Tennessee RB transfer Eric Gray

Oklahoma has added a nice transfer to their backfield.

Running back Eric Gray announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has chosen to transfer to the Sooners. He did so with a one-word announcement that says it all: “Boomer!!!”

Gray rushed for 1,311 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons at Tennessee. He also had 43 catches for 369 yards and three touchdowns.

Gray was among several players who decided to transfer from the Volunteers after Jeremy Pruitt was fired.

Oklahoma is losing Rhamondre Stevenson to the draft, while TJ Pledger transferred to Utah. That created an opening at running back that Gray is filling for Oklahoma.