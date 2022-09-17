Shane Beamer gets ticked off at reporter after blowout loss

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer seemed to lose his cool a bit in an exchange with a reporter following Saturday’s loss to Georgia.

Phil Kornblut of South Carolina SportsTalk asked Beamer if he sensed any “give up” from his players in a 48-7 loss to Georgia. Beamer bristled at the question and was quite clearly disgusted at the suggestion.

Shane Beamer was asked if he sensed any give up in his team following todays loss to Georgia. His response: @WLTX #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/Y6d2YyEP0q — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) September 17, 2022

“Hell no. What kind of question is that, Phil?” Beamer said. “We’re 1-2. We’ve got a bunch of fighters in that room. Give up, that’s not a part of this football program. Get out of here.”

To be fair to Beamer, getting crushed by Georgia is entirely understandable with the amount of talent on that team. A 14-point loss to Arkansas last week is a bit less encouraging, though by no means unforgivable.

Beamer definitely pays attention to what the writers have to say about him and his team. In this instance, it really rubbed him the wrong way, even though it was a fairly innocuous question.