Spencer Rattler reveals which NFL offense he is studying closely

Spencer Rattler is looking to re-establish himself as a top NFL prospect after transferring to South Carolina. To do that, he’s watching one NFL offense quite closely.

Rattler said in a recent interview that he has been watching a lot of video of the Los Angeles Rams. According to Rattler, South Carolina’s offense is built on many of the same principles the Rams use.

“It’s really like the same offense as the Rams,” Rattler told Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports. “That’s a lot of the tape we watch. What they’re doing, we’re doing. You definitely have your shots down the field but it’s just a good offense. It’s a balanced offense. We do a lot of good things, so I’m excited to fully learn all of it. I’ve learned dang near all of it already, but we got a lot more install to go throughout the summer, so I’m just gonna soak it all in and prepare the best as I can.”

Most quarterbacks would do well to study the Rams’ high-powered offense. Coach Sean McVay is highly regarded for a reason, though things can be quite complex at times. Rattler embracing that is a good sign for his future, though.

Rattler is coming off a difficult career at Oklahoma and his reputation has definitely taken a hit. He still has some big believers out there, and he seems confident about his new situation.