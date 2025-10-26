Steve Sarkisian addresses rumors about his NFL interest

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed rumors about his interest in leaving his current job to become an NFL head coach.

Sarkisian had a fiery response to reports that his representatives had reached out to NFL teams to inform them of his interest in coaching. He called the report “ridiculous” and questioned why so many people accepted it at face value.

“It really pisses me off that one person can make a report that, in turn, the entire sports media world runs with as factual, to the point of my agents having to put a statement out — that they have never done — to protect my locker room and my team,” Sarkisian said after Texas’ overtime victory over Mississippi State. “I thought it was absolutely ridiculous. I thought it was completely unprofessional of that person to put that report out, and the fact that everybody ran with it is borderline embarrassing for the media.

“I’ve got a small circle when I make decision on what I do and what I don’t do. Nobody would speak on my behalf without me knowing it. Where that report came from, I’d love to talk to that person, because it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Steve Sarkisian didn't hold back at his press conference on the NFL interest report @FOX4 https://t.co/TRjTAeE93h pic.twitter.com/GdsEKvAboN — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) October 26, 2025

Dianna Russini of The Athletic had reported Saturday that Sarkisian’s representatives had reached out to NFL teams to express interest in potential head coaching jobs. Sarkisian’s representatives at CAA issued a public statement denying the report.

This is a pretty firm rebuttal from Sarkisian, though it is nothing new for him to be linked to NFL jobs. As he suggested, this could have been a distraction for his team, which is already off to an underwhelming start. The last thing he would want is more noise to throw them off even more.

Sarkisian is in his fifth season as Texas head coach, and is 44-19 at the school.