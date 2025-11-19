Steve Sarkisian makes clear statement about his future

There are tons of college football coaching job vacancies, and lots of rumors surrounding those positions. Steve Sarkisian has been a part of some rumors, but he is not going anywhere.

Sarkisian spoke with reporters on Wednesday and said that he is not leaving the Texas Longhorns.

“People reporting or insinuating that there’s a possibility I could leave the University of Texas — that’s absolutely false and untrue. I am not going anywhere,” Sarkisian said.

A report in late October said that Sarkisian was interested in NFL jobs and even pursuing them, though he denied that report. Things turned more recently after the Longhorns’ bad loss to Georgia, when Desmond Howard said that Texas and Sarkisian might look to part ways.

Texas came into the season with enormous expectations, which they have failed to meet. They are 7-3 with losses to Ohio State and Florida, in addition to Georgia. Arch Manning has passed for 2,374 yards, 19 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, with 6 rushing touchdowns.

Sarkisian is in his fifth season at Texas and has made the College Football Playoff two years in a row. He has helped return the Longhorns to the type of prominence they had been seeking since Mack Brown’s departure.