Texas lands former Alabama RB Keilan Robinson as transfer

The Texas Longhorns have made a nice addition to their team.

Running back Keilan Robinson announced on Sunday that he is transferring from Alabama to Texas:

Robinson rushed 39 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman for the Tide in 2019. He opted out of last season.

Robinson is following his former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who left Alabama to become the head coach at Texas. Sark has done well on the recruiting trail. The question is whether he will be able to turn that into wins.

This is just a hint of what #Texas is getting with the addition of Keilan Robinson. pic.twitter.com/43S4KbO2W8 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) June 6, 2021

