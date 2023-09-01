Utah took funny shot at Florida after big win

The Utah Utes made a nice statement on Thursday by beating Florida 24-11, even without the services of starting quarterback Cam Rising. That statement carried over on social media after the game, too.

The official Utah football account on X tweeted a spoof poster mimicking the one made for the recent “Swamp Kings” documentary about the Gators. The graphic featured Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson, Utah’s two quarterbacks, wearing crowns under the title “Untold: Kings of the Hill.”

The graphic used the same font and formatting that Netflix used to promote the Florida documentary, which was about the Urban Meyer-era Gators.

The current Florida team has virtually nothing to do with that documentary, but that was never going to stop Utah from getting the last laugh here. That is especially true after how last year’s meeting went for the Utes.