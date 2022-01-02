Utah player Tevita Fotu throws punch at end of Rose Bowl

One Utah player got salty at the end of the Rose Bowl and was seen throwing a punch.

Tevita Fotu, who was not in uniform for the game, was seen throwing a punch at a Buckeyes player.

Utah #94 throwing a punch post game? pic.twitter.com/FJeLS3NGEN — Steve Adler (@Steve_Adler) January 2, 2022

Fotu is a sophomore defensive tackle and did not see any action this season. His Utes blew a 14-point lead and lost 48-45 to Ohio State on a field goal with nine seconds left.

Tevita is a junior college transfer. His brother Leki Fotu is a defensive lineman for the Arizona Cardinals.