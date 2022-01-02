 Skip to main content
Utah player Tevita Fotu throws punch at end of Rose Bowl

January 1, 2022
by Larry Brown

One Utah player got salty at the end of the Rose Bowl and was seen throwing a punch.

Tevita Fotu, who was not in uniform for the game, was seen throwing a punch at a Buckeyes player.

Fotu is a sophomore defensive tackle and did not see any action this season. His Utes blew a 14-point lead and lost 48-45 to Ohio State on a field goal with nine seconds left.

Tevita is a junior college transfer. His brother Leki Fotu is a defensive lineman for the Arizona Cardinals.

