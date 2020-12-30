Video: Mike Gundy gets Cheez-It bath after winning bowl game

Who needs a Gatorade bath when you can have a Cheez-It bath? That’s what Oklahoma State showed us on Tuesday night.

The Cowboys beat the Miami Hurricanes 37-34 to win the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. After winning the game, Tre Sterling and Brennan Presley tracked down head coach Mike Gundy to give him a Cheez-It bath.

It took them a while to find Coach Gundy for the Cheez-It bath pic.twitter.com/4fWw4RcpFB — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 30, 2020

It took a while to find him, but that was worth it.

And who wouldn’t want a Cheez-It bath over a Gatorade bath? Hopefully Gundy was able to save some of the snacks in his shirt for later.