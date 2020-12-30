 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 29, 2020

Video: Mike Gundy gets Cheez-It bath after winning bowl game

December 29, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mike Gundy Cheez-It bath

Who needs a Gatorade bath when you can have a Cheez-It bath? That’s what Oklahoma State showed us on Tuesday night.

The Cowboys beat the Miami Hurricanes 37-34 to win the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. After winning the game, Tre Sterling and Brennan Presley tracked down head coach Mike Gundy to give him a Cheez-It bath.

It took a while to find him, but that was worth it.

And who wouldn’t want a Cheez-It bath over a Gatorade bath? Hopefully Gundy was able to save some of the snacks in his shirt for later.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus