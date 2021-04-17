Video: Villanova pulled off a ridiculous, must-see touchdown pass

The Villanova Wildcats pulled off one of the most amazing touchdown passes you’re likely to see during a big FCS showdown with Delaware on Saturday.

Villanova was trying to rally late in a top ten showdown with Delaware, trailing 27-13 with just over three minutes to go. On 3rd and goal at the 1, the Wildcats opted to roll quarterback Daniel Smith out to the right to try to pass it in. The Delaware defense seemed to sniff it out and looked to have Smith sacked, but the quarterback essentially flung the ball into the end zone as he was tumbling to the ground and managed to complete the touchdown.

What?!? How?!? Look at this TD Pass from @NovaFootball as they cut it to a one-score game with 3 minutes remaining. pic.twitter.com/Jpc3aIkGRW — CAA Football (@CAAFootball) April 17, 2021

That’s Delaware defensive lineman Fintan Brose celebrating what he thought was his sack just as Smith is completing the touchdown pass. You can’t really blame him for doing so, either.

Villanova is generally better known for its exploits on the basketball court. This play is as memorable as anything you’re likely to see anytime soon, though.