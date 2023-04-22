Willis McGahee’s son commits to Big Ten school

Former Miami and NFL star Willis McGahee’s son is going to play Big Ten football in Fall 2024.

Willis McGahee IV, a linebacker recruit from the 2024 class, announced Saturday that he has committed to Nebraska.

McGahee IV is set to play his senior season at Columbus High School in Miami before joining Nebraska in 2024. The linebacker is considered a four-star recruit by 247 Sports and also received interest from schools such as Auburn, Michigan, and Tennessee. Miami, his father’s alma mater, notably did not try to land him.

The elder McGahee had a long and accomplished football career. He was a superstar at Miami, then overcame an infamously devastating leg injury in the national championship game in 2003 to be drafted in the first round anyway. He wound up playing 10 NFL seasons and made two Pro Bowls.