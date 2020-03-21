49ers show loyalty to Richard Sherman by paying bonus

Richard Sherman is big on loyalty, so he’ll probably appreciate the gesture from the San Francisco 49ers.

Sherman would have been due a $1 million bonus for a 90% playing time incentive in 2019, but he fell just short of the required threshold. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the 49ers opted to pay it anyway.

Source: the 49ers gave All-Pro CB Richard Sherman a $1M signing bonus to account for the 90% play-time incentive he narrowly missed out on last season. GM John Lynch told Sherman he would do as much, as the team does right by their defensive leader in a nice gesture. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 21, 2020

Sherman negotiated his own contract and was very proud of that. It seems he’s done well for himself. It also appears he’s with an organization that values his contributions and is happy to show it. As long as the 49ers keep doing stuff like this, Sherman will probably be quite happy with the organization.