Report: Mike Evans has 4 key requirements in NFL free agency

Has Mike Evans played his last game in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform? That’s a question many have, as the veteran NFL wide receiver dives into free agency.

Still without a new contract, there is a real possibility that Evans will be taking his talents somewhere else for the first time in his 13-year pro career.

While it remains to be seen which team will sign the former Texas A&M Aggies star wideout, Evans reportedly has four main asks in free agency.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the 32-year-old Evans wants a team that has “a quarterback he believes in, a chance at a Super Bowl, a top-shelf offensive coordinator and the promise of high-volume touches.”

Those items greatly reduce the list of prospective teams. It also makes one wonder whether the Buccaneers still qualify under those requirements.

In any case, there shouldn’t be a lack of interest in Evans, who’s established himself as one of the greatest wide receivers of his generation. Following the 2025 NFL season, in which he was limited to only eight games due to injuries, Evans is looking to prove that he still has it, provided that he stays healthy.

So far in his NFL career that started in 2014, he has racked up 13,052 receiving yards and 108 touchdowns on 866 receptions and 1,493 targets.