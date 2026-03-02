Legendary edge rusher Khalil Mack makes big decision about his career

Khalil Mack is not ready to call it a career just yet.

Mack plans to return for another NFL season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 35-year-old will be a free agent, and while the Los Angeles Chargers would like to bring him back, he is expected to keep his options open and test the market.

#Chargers legend Khalil Mack, one of the top edges available, will play in 2026, sources say. At the age of 35, coming off a strong season, Mack is a priority for LA.



Instead of retirement, Mack is back exploring all options and will be a big-time target in free agency. pic.twitter.com/VnPRbElhEa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2026

Mack openly considered retirement a year ago, but seems to have been rejuvenated by the 2025 campaign. He had 5.5 sacks in 12 games and remains a huge threat to the quarterback whenever he is on the field. As long as Mack remains healthy, he simply seems like he will produce.

The Chargers had a very good pass rush last season, but Mack and teammate Odafe Oweh are both set to become free agents. Keeping at least one of them will be vital to ensure the unit does not significantly regress next season.

During his 12-year NFL career, Mack has 113 sacks and has been selected to the All-Pro team three times. His best seasons came with the Raiders, though he had a resurgence with the Chargers by tallying 17 sacks for them in 2023.