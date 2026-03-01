Former Pro Bowl running back to be released by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with one of their most prominent offensive players.

The Vikings plan to release running back Aaron Jones unless they can find a trade before the start of the new league year, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move will save Minnesota $7.75 million against the salary cap.

Jones played two seasons in Minnesota, with one more memorable than the other. He was excellent in 2024, racking up 1,138 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Injuries and the general ineffectiveness of the Minnesota offense hurt him in 2025, and he wound up with just 548 yards and two scores in 12 games as he largely lost his guaranteed first-team duties to Jordan Mason.

Though Jones turned 31 in December, he has every intention of playing for as long as possible despite the physical challenges of the running back position. Expect him to look for an opportunity to play regularly in free agency.

The Vikings, meanwhile, might have an offense that looks very different next season compared to this past one.