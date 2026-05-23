Aaron Rodgers credits mysterious wife for helping determine his NFL future

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced Wednesday that the 2026 season will be his final one in the NFL, bringing an end to months of speculation about his future.

The 42-year-old signal-caller, who recently signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh, revealed that conversations with his wife played a key role in his decision to return for one more campaign before retiring.

Rodgers credited discussions with new head coach Mike McCarthy, general manager Omar Khan, and his wife for helping him conclude he wanted to play again after the NFL Draft.

“I had a lot of conversations with my wife about it,” he said, via the New York Post. “After the draft, came to the conclusion that I wanted to play, I wanted to come back.”

The quarterback has kept details about his spouse, named Brittani, largely private since first mentioning her publicly in late 2024. He confirmed their secret marriage in 2025, noting that she prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

The couple reportedly met in 2017, and Rodgers has described her as someone uninterested in the public aspects of being a player’s wife.

“(Our) private life is staying private,” Rodgers added.

This will mark Rodgers’ 22nd NFL season as he prepares for what he intends to be a memorable farewell year in Pittsburgh.