Aaron Rodgers makes bold comment about his future plans

At various points over the past few years, Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers has appeared to be in serious doubt. That makes a comment he made Tuesday even more notable.

Rodgers had a firm answer when asked if he expected to finish his career with the Packers. Rodgers, who signed a new contract during the offseason, said he “definitely” expects to retire with the franchise.

Aaron Rodgers was asked if he’d finish his career in Green Bay, he said, “yes definitely” — Addison Van Patten (@AddisonVnPatten) June 7, 2022

That is a far cry from where things stood with Rodgers as recently as March, when there were rumors that he was said to be lining up trades to other teams. Things have apparently changed after the Packers signaled their firm commitment to the quarterback.

One factor that could matter here is when Rodgers plans on retiring. The quarterback has not been shy about the subject, and there are indications that he gave it legitimate thought before opting to return for 2022. It’s entirely possible that Rodgers is saying this because he might contemplate playing in 2022 and then calling it a career.