Aaron Rodgers reveals which fanbase he thinks talks the best trash

Aaron Rodgers has seen (and heard) it all in his 17 NFL seasons. Now he is tipping his cap to one particular fanbase as the proverbial kings of trash talk.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback told reporters on Wednesday that he thinks fans of the Philadelphia Eagles talk the best trash.

“There’s some places we’ve been that have some rowdy fans,” said Rodgers, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Philly, I think, might be the best trash talkers.”

The reigning NFL MVP also shared a great story about his first-ever game in Philly. Rodgers said that the same fan kept yelling the same thing at him — “Hey Rodgers, get the splinters out of your a–.” — and never stopped.

“By the time the 3rd quarter happened, I was impressed he still had it,” Rodgers joked. “So I turned and gave him a little wave.”

The 37-year-old Rodgers had an elite trash-talk moment with an opposing fanbase last week. But even those fans apparently cannot hold a candle to Eagles fans. Rodgers has gone a solid 4-2 in six career games against the Eagles, so he has probably heard plenty of venom from the Philly faithful.

Those fans are also especially tough on opposing quarterbacks. One Rodgers contemporary recently made clear that he is not a fan of Eagles Nation.