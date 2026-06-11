AJ Brown offers his opinion on Drake Maye

The relationship between AJ Brown and his new quarterback appears to be off to a fantastic start.

Brown was effusive in his praise for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on Thursday after day one of the team’s offseason minicamp. The newly-acquired wide receiver complimented Maye on both his talent and his mental understanding of the game.

“The talent speaks for itself. He can make any throw,” Brown told reporters Thursday. “What’s more impressive to me is that he knows what he’s doing. To be that young and to understand the defense, to understand every little check, the hots, the blitz, all those things so young and so fast, is very impressive. I really admire that. He knows what he’s talking about. He demands everybody else to know as well. He’s a true leader of men. It’s crazy to see at a young age.”

A.J. Brown is very impressed with Drake Maye pic.twitter.com/xjasGPUJEQ — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) June 11, 2026

Considering how Brown felt about his previous quarterback, this is like night and day. Of course, that relationship also started positively and deteriorated, so this hardly means Maye is permanently in Brown’s good graces.

Still, there is some reason to believe that Maye and Brown may maintain a happy marriage for some time. Maye threw for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns last season and appears well-equipped to handle Brown’s desire for the ball as much as possible. Brown should also face less competitions for targets as well, which could lead to huge numbers for both of them.