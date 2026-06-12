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Monica McNutt apologizes after dissing Taylor Swift on a hot mic during NBA Finals

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Monica McNutt on the red carpet
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; ESPN analyst Monica McNutt on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Monica McNutt is reversing course this week after getting caught on a hot mic ripping Taylor Swift.

The ESPN personality McNutt, who also serves as a radio color commentator for the New York Knicks, was on the call during Wednesday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. During a timeout at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., McNutt and broadcast partner Tyler Murray thought they were off the air and proceeded to make some candid remarks about Swift, who was sitting courtside at the game.

McNutt in particular was caught dissing the music superstar Swift and questioning her fandom of the Knicks. “She’s not a Knicks fan,” said McNutt of Swift. “Get out of here, girl!”

Here is the video.

In reality though, Swift is actually an enthusiastic longtime supporter of the Knicks. Swift said back in 2014 that her Knicks fandom began during childhood when she participated in the Knicks Kids Talent Competition at Madison Square Garden, and she has been seen attending games and wearing Knicks gear for over a decade now.

On Thursday, McNutt spoke with TMZ and apologized for dissing Swift. “I misspoke, I did not know,” said McNutt of Swift. “I did not know of her Knicks loyalty … I did not know. I apologize if I’m wrong. And apparently I’m wrong. And that’s fine. But I did not know.”

McNutt has been with ESPN since 2019 and has also served as a primary Knicks radio commentator on the MSG Network since 2023. But McNutt has also drawn attention for negative reasons in the past and made a particularly bad mistake while on ESPN’s “First Take” just last year.

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