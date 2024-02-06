Andy Reid offers big injury update on key player ahead of Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs were without one of their best players for the AFC Championship Game last week, and that could be the case again in the Super Bowl.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Tuesday that it is a “long shot” that left guard Joe Thuney will play in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

“It’s a long shot,” Andy Reid on if Joe Thuney will play Sunday. He also said Thuney’s strength with the injured pec will determine if he’s able to go or not. — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) February 6, 2024

Thuney suffered a pectoral injury in Kansas City’s Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills. The two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman said Tuesday that he is taking things day by day and is unsure if he will be able to practice this week.

Thuney signed a 5-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs in 2021 after spending the first five seasons of his career with the New England Patriots. He won two Super Bowls in New England and is looking to win his second with the Chiefs.

The 31-year-old Thuney has been more than worth the investment for Kansas City. He has made the Pro Bowl two straight years and was recently named a First-team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

Thuney has played through significant injuries in the past, so he will do everything he can to be on the field next Sunday. If he is unable to go, the Chiefs’ offensive line will face an even more daunting task trying to slow down Nick Bosa and company.