Baker Mayfield shares his thoughts on Josh Allen’s monster contract

Josh Allen signed a massive contract extension with the Buffalo Bills this week, and the deal could have a direct impact on Baker Mayfield’s future. The Cleveland Browns quarterback insists he is not thinking about that, however.

Allen signed a six-year, $258 million extension with the Bills. Mayfield, who came into the NFL in 2018 with Allen, was asked about the monster deal on Sunday.

“Very happy for Josh. I think Josh is a great guy,” Mayfield said, via Tom Withers of The Associated Press. “We went through that (draft) process together and I’m very happy for him. He’s in a tradition-rich town like Buffalo and they’re lucky to have a quarterback like him.”

Mayfield was then asked about his own contract. He insists he is not concerned with it.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield talks about how happy he is for draft class mate Josh Allen after his new #Bills contract, but when asked about one for himself, says, “I’m worried about winning. The rest will take care of itself.” And: “I don’t have a timeline on it.” — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 8, 2021

Mayfield has two years remaining on his rookie deal. He hasn’t had the type of breakout season that Allen enjoyed last year, but it’s hard to look at Allen’s extension as anything other than great news for Mayfield. If the Browns view him as a franchise quarterback, they’re going to have to pay him accordingly. Allen’s extension drives up the market.

Allen’s extension should excite Mayfield and at least one other quarterback. If Mayfield has a good year in 2021, he’ll have even more leverage next offseason.