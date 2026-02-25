Bears allow ex-Pro Bowl player to seek a trade

The Chicago Bears are ready to move on from a former Pro Bowl member of their defense.

The Bears have given linebacker Tremaine Edmunds permission to seek a trade, according to multiple reports. Edmunds carries a $15 million salary, which is the primary reason the Bears are ready to move on.

The #Bears have granted permission for LB Tremaine Edmunds to seek a trade, according to a league source. He's under contract for the '26 season at $15M. Still young and was Pro Bowl-caliber player thru first 10 games before minor injury. Finished year healthy. Led D in tackles. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) February 25, 2026

Edmunds has been a core part of Chicago’s defense for the last three seasons. Even though injuries limited him to 13 games in 2025, he still collected 112 tackles to lead the team. Prior to his time in Chicago, he played for the Buffalo Bills, where he was selected to two Pro Bowls.

Edmunds immediately becomes one of the best linebackers available this offseason. He is a steady, experienced tackler who has primarily played in the middle, and would serve as an upgrade for a number of teams.

The Bears entered the offseason over the salary cap, necessitating the need to make tough decisions like this one. They also have to consider the possibility of an eventual contract extension for quarterback Caleb Williams. All that means the Bears might have a few more high-profile cap casualties this offseason.