Bengals coach offers telling update about Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow was expected to be sidelined until at least December and potentially for the entire season after he suffered a foot injury in Week 2, but it sounds like the Cincinnati Bengals star has a chance to play on Sunday.

The Bengals opened Burrow’s 21-day practice window last week. He has worked his way up to being a full participant in practice, and the team has not ruled him out for their Week 12 game against the New England Patriots.

When asked on Thursday about Burrow’s status, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided a telling update without saying much at all. Taylor said the team is “not there yet” when asked if Burrow could play on Sunday.

Zac Taylor on @700wlw

w/ @ThomBrennamanTV

regarding Burrow playing Sunday



Zac:

"Well, we don't know that yet……"



Thom: "Is there a chance he starts Sunday?"



Zac: "Well, I'm not there yet. We will use the time we have and come up with the best decision."



Thom: "Ok,… pic.twitter.com/yXkytaJMaT — LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) November 20, 2025

At the very least, that means there is a chance Burrow is going to play against the Patriots. Very few people expected him to be back before Thanksgiving, so he seems to be ahead with his recovery.

The Bengals are 3-7, but they remain alive in the NFC North. The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the division at 6-4, while the Baltimore Ravens are 5-5 and have won four straight games. A loss on Sunday would make it even more difficult for Cincinnati to make a playoff push, which is likely one of the reasons Burrow is doing everything he can to play.

Of course, Joe Flacco has played fairly well in Burrow’s absence. The biggest issue for the Bengals has been their defense, which is why fans all said the same thing about Burrow potentially returning sooner than expected.