Fans all said the same thing about latest Joe Burrow injury news

Joe Burrow signals thumbs up
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gives a thumbs up to the fans after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. The Bengals collected their first win of the season, 33-25, from the Jaguars.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is getting closer to returning from a foot injury that has sidelined him since Week 2, but many fans feel that there is no point in him playing again this year.

Burrow returned to practice in a limited capacity on Monday. The Bengals will now have three weeks to activate him from injured reserve after opening his 21-day practice window.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, there is a “real” chance Burrow will return to Cincinnati’s starting lineup at some point in December.

Most fans do not believe a Burrow return would save the Bengals’ season. Cincinnati is 3-6 and has given up 30 or more points in four of their last five games. Joe Flacco has played fairly well since the Bengals acquired him in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, but for the most part it has not mattered.

After the latest Burrow news surfaced on Monday, everyone pointed out that Burrow’s absence has nothing to do with the Bengals inability to stop opponents.

The Bengals blew a late lead to lose 47-42 to the Chicago Bears in Week 9. They had a 38-24 lead over the New York Jets in Week 8 before collapsing en route to a 39-38 loss.

Cincinnati has given up a league-worst 33.3 points per game this season. Zac Taylor’s team has also allowed 426.6 total yards of offense per game, which is by far the worst mark in the NFL.

One Bengals star was openly irate with the team’s defense after the Bears loss, and you can understand why. Flacco is 1-3 in his four starts with Cincinnati, and he would be 3-1 had the defense played even mediocre during two of those losses.

The Bengals had a bye in Week 10, so it remains to be seen if they were able to fix any of their issues. The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the AFC North at 5-4, which means the Bengals remain very much in the playoff race. Their defense has been a much bigger issue than quarterback play, however, even with Burrow out.

