Fans all said the same thing about latest Joe Burrow injury news

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is getting closer to returning from a foot injury that has sidelined him since Week 2, but many fans feel that there is no point in him playing again this year.

Burrow returned to practice in a limited capacity on Monday. The Bengals will now have three weeks to activate him from injured reserve after opening his 21-day practice window.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, there is a “real” chance Burrow will return to Cincinnati’s starting lineup at some point in December.

A major development for the #Bengals: QB Joe Burrow is returning to practice.



A little under two months after toe surgery, Burrow has his practice window opened, and he’ll be limited. Still on Injured Reserve, he has 21 days to be activated. A December return is real. pic.twitter.com/KqkFZwMsya — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2025

Most fans do not believe a Burrow return would save the Bengals’ season. Cincinnati is 3-6 and has given up 30 or more points in four of their last five games. Joe Flacco has played fairly well since the Bengals acquired him in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, but for the most part it has not mattered.

After the latest Burrow news surfaced on Monday, everyone pointed out that Burrow’s absence has nothing to do with the Bengals inability to stop opponents.

Can he play DT? — Tyler Quante (@TylerQuante3) November 10, 2025

Doesn’t really matter when the defense gives up 40 points 😂 — RIP JUICE (@JaredsWrld999_) November 10, 2025

Why? They’re cooked this season. Joe Burrow is better than Joe Flacco, but his stats won’t look much better than Flacco’s last week, that defense is historically putrid. Why bring your franchise back behind that garbage line with nothing to play for? — Luke (@luke_westfall_) November 10, 2025

Wonder if he can play safety because that Defense is Dog Water. — Big Draft Energy (@BigDraftersHQ) November 10, 2025

Awesome, now he can finally help the defense! — Sam (@TheCrazyNodak) November 10, 2025

The Bengals blew a late lead to lose 47-42 to the Chicago Bears in Week 9. They had a 38-24 lead over the New York Jets in Week 8 before collapsing en route to a 39-38 loss.

Cincinnati has given up a league-worst 33.3 points per game this season. Zac Taylor’s team has also allowed 426.6 total yards of offense per game, which is by far the worst mark in the NFL.

One Bengals star was openly irate with the team’s defense after the Bears loss, and you can understand why. Flacco is 1-3 in his four starts with Cincinnati, and he would be 3-1 had the defense played even mediocre during two of those losses.

The Bengals had a bye in Week 10, so it remains to be seen if they were able to fix any of their issues. The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the AFC North at 5-4, which means the Bengals remain very much in the playoff race. Their defense has been a much bigger issue than quarterback play, however, even with Burrow out.