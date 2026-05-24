Travis Kelce pulls a Stone Cold Steve Austin at Cavs-Knicks Game 3

Travis Kelce brought the vibes on Saturday even if the Cleveland Cavaliers did not.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was sitting courtside on Saturday with his fiancée Taylor Swift for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cavaliers and the New York Knicks . The appearance by the power couple even sparked a funny joke on the broadcast by ESPN’s Richard Jefferson.

During a timeout in the second half at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, Kelce went viral for the stunt that he pulled to pump up the hometown fans. Kelce raised a can of beer to the crowd and then quickly proceeded to chug all of its contents, Stone Cold Steve Austin style.

Here is the video.

Travis Kelce chugging beer courtsidepic.twitter.com/OGmOJUBb3y —(@MindOfBron) May 24, 2026

The 36-year-old Kelce, an 11-time NFL Pro Bowler, is a longtime fan of the Cavaliers. He is a native of nearby Westlake, Ohio and once even received his own bobblehead from the team.

Unfortunately for Kelce, there was only so much that he could do on Saturday as the Cavaliers went on to lose to the Knicks of 121-108 to fall into an 0-3 hole in the ECF series. But at least it was not for a lack of trying there by the three-time Super Bowl champion Kelce.