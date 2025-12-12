Former Pro Bowler admits to ‘violently’ pooping his pants during NFL game

One former Buffalo Bills star is brave enough to admit that he wasn’t immune to losing the battle of the bowels during his decade-long NFL career.

Former Bills Pro Bowl center Mitch Morse opened up about his tummy troubles during a recent interview with ESPN’s Kevin Clark. Morse was asked to share some behind-the-scenes stories, and one rather gross tale came to Morse’s mind.

“In 2023, I was feeling a little under the weather, so I got two IVs,” the former Bills veteran told Clark. “And I’m in a play-action pass in the fourth quarter, and I just deuce my pants, quickly and violently. And I just run off the field, and they somehow know. I go into the concussion tent, and I’ve had a bunch of concussions in my career so my family’s freaking out. And then I come out and play in the game later.

“They called it a wardrobe malfunction. So if you ever see something that says a wardrobe malfunction on a report, about a medical thing, that’s someone who deuced their pants.”

Morse explained that such a scene happened on the field more often than viewers at home realize. He revealed that “three or four” of his Bills teammates also suffered a similar fate during his final season in Buffalo alone.

Morse added that he ran off the field mid-drive because he was, under no circumstances, going to let Bills quarterback Josh Allen go under center after the deuce was dropped. For that, Allen is surely eternally grateful.

Morse started 143 games in the NFL for the Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Jacksonville Jaguars. The world now knows that a major deuce was dropped during at least one of those contests.