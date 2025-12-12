Ja’Marr Chase has strong response to the Joe Burrow comments

Ja’Marr Chase had a strong response to the Joe Burrow comments that have caught everyone’s attention.

Burrow drew attention this week for saying that he needs to prioritize having fun amid a tough season that has involved injuries and his Cincinnati Bengals struggling to a 4-9 record.

“If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it,” Burrow said on Wednesday. “I have been through a lot. If it’s not fun, then what am I doing it for? That is the mind set I am trying to bring to the table.”

Fans were off to the races after those comments, worrying that Burrow might be heading for retirement like someone else. All the talk in response to Burrow’s comments left Chase confused. The Bengals star wide receiver said the reaction to the comments were inconsistent with what he sees.

“The narrative that y’all are trying to paint on him right now, I don’t see it,” Chase said. “I thought this was an AI. Did this really happen? That’s real?”

Chase said Burrow keeps a professional presentation to his teammates.

“He don’t look like he’s bummed to be here. He looks the same every day,” Chase said. “Y’all be putting some clues together, boy, I swear. He comes to work ready to play … No negativity in the building from him.”

Based on what Chase says, maybe Burrow’s comments have been blown out of proportion. We should keep in mind the context that Burrow was talking about getting through a difficult season filled with injury and the Bengals losing. If his team were winning, he would probably feel differently.