Brett Rypien to start for Broncos against Jets

The Denver Broncos made a quarterback switch from Jeff Driskel to Brett Rypien late in their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and that change will stick for Week 4.

Rypien is expected start against the New York Jets on Thursday night, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Rypien, a former undrafted free agent out of Boise State, entered Sunday’s game with the Broncos trailing 28-10 and about 10 minutes remaining. He played just one series, completing 8-of-9 passes for 53 yards and an interception. Despite the pick, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio obviously wants to see what Rypien can do as a starter.

Fangio listed multiple reasons for why he benched Driskel in favor of Rypien.

Broncos starting quarterback Drew Lock is out with a rotator cuff injury, and it sounds possible that he could beat his original timeline of missing 4-5 weeks. Denver is 0-3 and will likely continue to struggle whether Driskel or Rypien is under center.