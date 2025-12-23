Brock Purdy’s mom reacts to Trent Williams’ honest message

Mama Purdy may have to invite San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams for Christmas dinner.

Williams had nothing but praise for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy after the Niners’ 48-27 demolition of the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.—and it caught the attention of Purdy’s mother, Carrie Purdy.

“When you’re in that huddle, it’s only one voice speaking,” Williams said during the postgame press conference, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “You’ve got 10 grown men staring at you and you can’t fool grown men. The confidence that he has in that huddle … from A to Z, he does it at a really high level. I say it all the time. He’s a godsend.”

A clip of Williams’ take on the former Iowa State Cyclones star signal-caller was shared on X by David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard, which got the attention of Mrs. Purdy.

With how Purdy dissected Indianapolis’ defense on the road, only great things could be said about him.

The 25-year-old QB went 25-of-34 for 295 passing yards and five touchdowns against just an interception, as the Colts’ stop unit struggled all night long to slow down San Francisco’s attack, which is looking dangerous as the NFL playoffs get closer.

The 11-4 49ers will look to keep it going in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.