Kyler Murray sends emotional message to Cardinals fans

Kyler Murray will be traded or released by the Arizona Cardinals, and sent an emotional message to fans upon receiving confirmation of the news.

The Cardinals will release Murray when the new league year begins next week unless they find a trade for him, which is viewed as unlikely. On Tuesday, however, Murray sent his thanks to Arizona fans for their support, and said he believes his best seasons are still ahead of him.

“I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us,” Murray wrote on X. “I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best.”

To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.



Murray is alluding to the fact that the Cardinals last won an NFL championship in 1947, when they still played in Chicago. They never came close during Murray’s tenure and only made the playoffs once. Injuries have been a major factor, particularly the torn ACL he suffered late in the 2022 season.

Murray should have no shortage of suitors once he is released. That is especially true since the Cardinals will still be paying off his contract, allowing him to sign anywhere for the minimum.