Russell Wilson addresses his feud with Sean Payton

Russell Wilson took an uncharacteristically public shot at Sean Payton last year, and he opened up a bit about why he decided to speak up when he did.

Wilson and Payton have had a poor relationship since Wilson left the Denver Broncos two years ago, but the situation boiled over last year when Wilson publicly called Payton “classless” in response to comments the Broncos coach made that were seen as a slight at Wilson.

“I don’t say much. I hardly ever say anything. I think there’s a time and place. But sometimes you get fatigued of people talking about you,” Wilson told the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast. “We’re all human. It’s one thing for people that aren’t in the field talking — I don’t worry about that stuff. But to me, when you’ve been in the ring and you’ve been on the same side, and I’ve got the same amount of rings as you got — I’ve got a lot of respect for him as a playcaller, but to take a shot, I don’t like, and I don’t think it’s necessary, especially when I’m not even on the team anymore.

“So for me, I realized I’ve stayed quiet for so long. There’s a time and place where I’m not. It’s not a matter of disrespect. Just don’t disrespect me.”

Wilson was upset when Payton divulged that he had hoped the New York Giants would keep Wilson as starter until after his Broncos played them, implying that Wilson is an easier opponent than Jaxson Dart. Payton later denied that he had been trying to disrespect Wilson with the comment.

Wilson is, indeed, known for his rather amiable public persona. He has made exceptions with Payton, such as when he accused the Broncos of trying to get him to waive his injury guarantee or risk getting benched.

Payton is not the first of Wilson’s former coaches the quarterback had a strained relationship with, though Wilson did eventually smooth things over with Pete Carroll.