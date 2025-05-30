Browns analyst raves about ‘elite’ Shedeur Sanders

A Cleveland Browns analyst shared some very positive feedback about Shedeur Sanders.

Nathan Zegura, who is a color analyst for the Browns and co-hosts a daily Browns show, joined Andrew Perloff and Maggie Gray for an interview on Friday morning. During the interview, Zegura raved about Sanders, who was a fifth-round pick by the team.

“Shedeur’s look good,” Zegura said of Sanders. “His ball placement is elite. His ability to layer throws is elite. I think he’s got plenty of arm strength. We’ve seen that on display, certainly in camp at times. There’s something about Shedeur. He is very confident but not in a cocky way. Has a lot of belief in himself. I like him. I like the kid a lot.”

Zegura added that he liked Sanders as a draft prospect and supported the Browns taking him in the first round, so that explains why he would find it a bargain that they got him in the fifth round.

Cleveland has four quarterbacks that are seeing action in organized team activities (OTAs). They have veteran Joe Flacco, former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, and rookies Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. So far, Sanders has been fourth in the rotation among Browns quarterbacks during OTAs. Flacco and Pickett have seen action with the first-team offense, though neither QB will likely last the whole season as the team’s starter.