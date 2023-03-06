 Skip to main content
Could Browns make surprising move to address cap issues?

March 6, 2023
by Grey Papke
Nick Chubb carrying a football

Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns need to find ways to get under the salary cap, and rumors suggest they could resort to a rather drastic measure depending on how things go.

There have been “whispers” about the Browns possibly trading running back Nick Chubb to address their cap situation, according to Marc Sessler of Around the NFL.

The Browns are over the salary cap by over $13 million and have until March 15 to address that situation.

Chubb has been the focal point of the Cleveland offense for the past few seasons. The 27-year-old posted a career-high 1,525 rushing yards last season, and has eclipsed 1,000 yards in all but his rookie season. He is one of the most reliable runners in the league, and his $14.85 million cap hit for 2023 is not even unreasonable.

The Browns appear to want to give Deshaun Watson more control of the offense for 2023, which could reduce Chubb’s role. The Browns’ cap situation is such that Watson might have to make some contractual adjustments as well.

Cleveland BrownsNick Chubb
