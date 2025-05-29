Browns veteran likes social media post questioning Myles Garrett’s leadership

A Cleveland Browns veteran sparked some speculation Thursday by liking an Instagram post that called Myles Garrett’s leadership into question.

Browns defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo liked a post from an account highlighting Garrett’s absence from Browns OTAs to travel to Japan with his girlfriend, Chloe Kim. The post ends by suggesting that Garrett’s absence is “a little unsettling” after the Browns signed him to a big new contract “with the hope of him becoming more of a team leader.”

The caption also includes a post from ESPN Cleveland’s Nick Paulus, who used Garrett’s absence as evidence that Garrett “is not the defensive leader” of the Browns.

Uh Oh: Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo liked a post on IG that talked about Myles Garrett not being a good leader for the team.



The post criticizes Myles for being in Japan and not at OTAs.



😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/VlD02oAxLf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 29, 2025

Okoronkwo and Garrett have been teammates on the Browns for the last two years, so they would presumably know each other well. That is why this interaction will only raise questions, especially since it has been claimed that Garrett has a history of skipping mandatory activities and being late to the team facility.

Garrett received a new 4-year, $160 million contract this offseason after yet another outstanding season in which he tallied 14 sacks. If he keeps putting up those numbers, the Browns are unlikely to lose sleep over his leadership abilities, especially since there is nothing inherently wrong with him skipping OTAs. The whispers, however, are not going to go away because of things like this.