Buccaneers to practice at AFC team’s facility ahead of Hurricane Ian

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday revealed their evacuation plan ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The Bucs are planning to leave Tampa on Tuesday and relocate to Miami for the week in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Ian. The Bucs are planning to use the Miami Dolphins’ practice facility beginning on Wednesday.

The Dolphins are playing Thursday night at Cincinnati in Week 4 and should not need their home facilities after Wednesday morning, which would allow the Bucs to practice there. Tampa Bay is set to host the Chiefs on Sunday night, but the status of the game is in question due to the imminent hurricane.

Hurricane Ian is approaching the western tip of Cuba and currently deemed a Category 2 hurricane. It is projected to arrive in the Tampa area this week.

Tampa Bay lost 14-12 on Sunday to the Green Bay Packers and are now 2-1. Their Week 4 opponent, Kansas City, is coming off a loss to the Colts on Sunday.