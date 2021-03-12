Does Cam Newton signing mean Patriots are out of QB market?

The New England Patriots have re-signed Cam Newton on a one-year deal, but does that mean they believe he will be their starting quarterback come Week 1 next season?

Not necessarily.

Newton’s new contract is worth up to $14 million, but it is loaded with incentives like the deal he signed last offseason. At least from a financial standpoint, the Patriots are in no way saying the former MVP is guaranteed a starting job. Both ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Michael Giardi said New England’s decision to bring back Newton does not mean they will bow out of the quarterback market.

Per league source, the way this deal is structured in no way, shape or form takes the #Patriots out of the running for another QB. Newton is betting on himself by signing a deal heavy with incentives. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 12, 2021

Most Patriots fans are unhappy with the idea of Newton as the team’s starting QB again next season. The 31-year-old had just 2,657 yards passing, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. It looked like his surgically repaired shoulder may have been an issue, and Newton did very little to prove he is still capable of winning games in the NFL.

The thinking from Bill Belichick is probably that Newton knows the offense and is relatively inexpensive. Newton likely knows that the team will either draft a quarterback or acquire another veteran to compete with him in training camp.

Belichick reportedly has another team’s quarterback at the top of his wish list, but it is highly unlikely the Patriots will land that player. For now, Newton provides some security and a potential bridge option, albeit one with an extremely low floor.