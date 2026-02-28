Arkansas RB Mike Washington had unusual reaction to his NFL Combine run

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. turned in one of the best 40-yard dash performances of the NFL Combine, and his reaction was quite unusual.

Washington ran a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash, the fastest time among all running backs at the Combine. His reaction was to break down in tears.

“I’m so emotional, man. I worked my whole life for this,” Washington told NFL Network’s Stacey Dales.

.@RazorbackFB RB Mike Washington Jr. got emotional after running an incredible 4.33u. 🥲



These guys work so hard for this moment. @StaceyDales



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aF5KlGmL9L — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

The 40-yard dash was never seen as this significant in the past, but it has gained in importance over the last decade or so. NFL teams love athleticism, and an unexpectedly good 40-time can boost a player’s draft stock significantly.

Washington rushed for 1,070 yards and 8 touchdowns at Arkansas last season. He also previously played for Buffalo and New Mexico State, and figures to get a lot of looks from NFL teams.