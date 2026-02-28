Lane Kiffin has 2-word response to being photobombed by Livvy Dunne

Lane Kiffin got the full LSU experience on Friday while attending the school’s gymnastics meet against Alabama.

Kiffin spoke to SEC Network during the meet, but his interview was upstaged by former LSU gymnasts Livvy Dunne and Aleah Finnegan. They snuck into the background and video-bombed Kiffin’s interview, which went completely unnoticed by the coach at the time.

Afterward, however, Kiffin was quick to respond with a joking two-word comment.

“Clout chasers,” Kiffin wrote on X.

The joke is that Dunne and Finnegan were using Kiffin to get attention. Dunne gets attention, both wanted and unwanted, wherever she goes, which is why Kiffin’s crack is so amusing.

Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU at the end of November, and he has quickly hit the ground running as he tries to get the football program back into top shape. Clearly, he has the backing of at least one of the school’s most famous alums.