Jeremiyah Love was hilariously clueless on a question about the Cowboys

Jeremiyah Love is not exactly familiar with the lore of the Dallas Cowboys.

The star running back prospect Love met with reporters this week at the NFL Combine. During his media session, Love was asked about the teams that he had met with thus far.

One reporter proceeded to ask Love if he had met with “America’s team” (a.k.a. the Cowboys). A clueless Love then hilariously replied, “Who is that?”

Love ultimately played it mum on whether or not he had actually met with Dallas and also noted that his father is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan who does not like the Cowboys. Here is the funny video.

“Have you met with America’s Team yet?”



Jeremiyah Love: “Who is that?”



The No. 1 RB (and maybe the best overall player) in the NFL Draft is not a Dallas Cowboys guy.



The Notre Dame prospect shouldn’t have to worry about it. Dallas has the No. 12 pick. Love is a top 10 talent. pic.twitter.com/VbiS3gM5HU — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) February 27, 2026

“America’s Team” is a longstanding nickname for the Cowboys which was coined back in the 1970s as the team was consistently winning in the playoffs (becoming the most popular team in the country as a result). That run included two Super Bowl titles in the ’70s as well as an additional three Super Bowls in the 1990s.

However, the 20-year-old Love, who was born in 2005, is familiar with a very different version of the Cowboys. Those Cowboys have won just three total playoff games throughout Love’s entire lifetime and are still looking for their first NFC title game berth since 1995.

Love was the Doak Award winner and rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns with Notre Dame last season. With some incredible highlight-reel runs in his bag as well, Love is projected to be a top-10 pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Meanwhile, “America’s Team” does not select until pick No. 12, so Love probably will not have to learn any of Dallas’ mythology any time soon.