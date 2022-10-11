Cardinals OL had cool gesture for kicker who missed critical field goal

A veteran Arizona Cardinals lineman had a cool gesture for one of his teammates on Sunday.

The Cardinals lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 20-17 in Week 5 after kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal attempt to tie the game with 22 seconds left.

Ammendola was making his Cardinals debut after being activated to fill in for Matt Prater, who had a hip injury. Ammendola had made a 20-yard field goal and two extra points earlier in the game, but he missed the big kick late.

There was a big media rush to speak with Ammendola after the game. But one teammate stepped in to defend his teammate.

Justin Pugh, who has been with the Cardinals since 2018, gave an impassionate defense of Ammendola in front of reporters. Beware that there is some bad language in the video:

“it’s not on one f*cking guy.” NSFW: Cardinals veteran offensive lineman Justin Pugh steps in to defend kicker Matt Ammendola, who missed the game-tying field goal against the Eagles @12News @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/8UkWRvasVk — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) October 10, 2022

Ammendola likely felt pretty darn bad about missing the kick. So it’s probably nice to have one teammate have your back the way Pugh did, reminding the media that the loss didn’t come down to one player.

Ammendola now has a few fanbases ticked at him this season. The Cardinals probably aren’t too happy with him, and neither are Chiefs fans.