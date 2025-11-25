CeeDee Lamb does not hold back when discussing Cowboys’ problems

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb cannot be accused of dishonesty when it comes to his own shortcomings.

Lamb discussed the sort of conversations he has with quarterback Dak Prescott as he goes through tough stretches. He said it was mostly focused on trying to find solutions, but then offered a very honest assessment of his own culpability.

“You’re not really dwelling much on the problem. Granted, we know the problem, I need to catch the f—ing ball,” Lamb said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Lamb definitely has not been fully himself lately. He had two drops in Sunday’s comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and he has not had a 100-yard game since Week 7. He also got in some hot water off the field recently, though it was nothing major.

Even though he has not been at the top of his game recently, Lamb is still having a strong campaign. He has a decent shot of reaching 1,000 receiving yards again, and injuries have kept his numbers down more than anything else. Still, one can imagine the Dallas offense getting to another level if he can click into top form down the stretch.