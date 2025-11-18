Jerry Jones shares reason CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were benched

Dallas Cowboys stars CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were both disciplined by the team for the start of Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and we now have a better idea of why.

Lamb and Pickens both remained on the sideline for the Cowboys’ entire first drive in their 33-16 Week 11 win over the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. The ESPN broadcast said Dallas made a “coach’s decision” to bench the two star wide receivers for the beginning of the game.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters after his team’s win that that there were “a couple things missed” with Lamb and Pickens, which is why neither player saw the field on the first series. Jerry Jones elaborated further during the Cowboys owner’s Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

Jones suggested Lamb and Pickens were late to a team meeting.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb didn't start Monday night because of an "in-house issue" that "had to do with meeting type discipline" and that they "had a late problem there."

There had been speculation that Lamb and Pickens broke curfew, especially with the Cowboys playing in Las Vegas. Some wondered if the two wideouts had hit the casino or a night club and did not return back to the team hotel in time. It does not sound like that was the case, however.

The benching seems to have lit a fire under both Pickens and Lamb. Pickens had a monster game with 9 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown. Lamb hauled in 5 passes for 66 yards and a score.

After Lamb scored, Schottenheimer went over and playfully hugged his two star wide receivers.

After the #Cowboys touchdown to CeeDee Lamb, Brian Schottenheimer goes over to George Pickens and Lamb and gives them a big hug.



Everything is sympatico.

Whatever the issue was, it was serious enough that Schottenheimer felt he needed to take action. It did not cost the Cowboys on Monday night, however, and there is clearly no bad blood between the coach and players.