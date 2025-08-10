Referee takes out CeeDee Lamb with wicked tackle

CeeDee Lamb took the biggest hit on the field for the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday despite not even being suited up to play.

The star wide receiver was wearing street clothes as the Cowboys took on the Los Angeles Rams in their preseason opener at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. One play early in the second quarter got Lamb way too fired up on the sidelines.

Cowboys wideout Jonathan Mingo was able to get behind his defender on a deep ball that ultimately ended up as an incomplete pass. But as it was happening, Lamb was celebrating just a step or two off the field. A referee tracking the play running down the sideline clocked Lamb clean from behind in what is clearly the best tackle of the preseason thus far.

Ladies & gentlemen, your 2025 Dallas Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Tu5RnFWYk1 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) August 10, 2025

Adding insult to injury was the fact that Lamb also got slapped with a penalty on the play, costing Dallas 15 yards. The Cowboys’ drive ended in a field goal to score their first points of the game. Dallas lost 31-21.

Jerry Jones may want to look into the referee as a potential depth addition on defense. If the Cowboys cannot patch things up with Micah Parsons this offseason, they may need him.