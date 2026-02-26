Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys coach keeps it real on George Pickens’ contract situation

George Pickens looks on in warmups
Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys had a big decision to make when it came to wide receiver George Pickens.

With free agency right around the corner, all signs point to the Cowboys using the franchise tag for Pickens, with hopes of the two sides working out a long-term deal.

As of Thursday, nothing has been finalized yet, and Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer didn’t give too much insight into those discussions as he answered questions at the NFL Combine.

“This is going to play out the way it’s supposed to play out,” Schottenheimer said. “GP loves football…It’s all part of the process. It’s the business side of it.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport mentioned the possibility of a “tag and trade” situation regarding Pickens, although the Cowboys certainly would love to have the WR back after he had a career season.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones also told reporters earlier in the week that they “think the world” of Pickens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Pickens to Dallas in May of 2025, and he went on to have the best season of his career. Pickens led the Cowboys with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards with nine touchdowns, all of which were career-highs.

Now, barring a surprise, the expectation is that Pickens returns to Dallas for at least the 2026 season.

