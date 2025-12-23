Christian McCaffrey’s huge Week 16 puts him on brink of Super Bowl-era history

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey made his fantasy football owners happy on Monday night. He is also now close to breaking a Super Bowl-era record, thanks to his incredible performance against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

McCaffrey entered Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season with 34 career touchdown receptions, two short of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk’s record of 36 receiving scores for a running back in the Super Bowl era.

The former Stanford Cardinal star RB came within a touchdown of tying that mark in the first quarter on a 2-yard scoring grab that extended the 49ers’ lead to seven points. McCaffrey wasn’t going to wait for another game to get on Faulk’s level, as he added to Indianapolis’ woes with a 9-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter for a 14-point Niners cushion.

Christian McCaffrey ties HOF Marshall Faulk for the most career receiving TD among RBs in the Super Bowl Era (36) 🔥



All told, the 29-year-old McCaffrey racked up 117 rushing yards on 21 carries and 29 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns on 6 receptions and 8 targets in a 48-27 win over Philip Rivers and the Colts.

The 49ers have already clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs, so they might scale back McCaffrey’s load in their remaining two games before the postseason. But with the NFC West title still within reach of the 11-4 Niners, McCaffrey can be expected to see enough snaps to break his tie with Faulk and set a new NFL record.

Looking ahead, San Francisco will face the Chicago Bears at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., in Week 17 before a showdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the same venue in Week 18, which could potentially determine the winner of the division’s crown.