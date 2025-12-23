George Kittle issues honest update on troubling injury

The San Francisco 49ers claimed another victim on Monday, but they were also bitten by the injury bug.

Niners star tight end George Kittle hurt his ankle in the third quarter of San Francisco’s Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., forcing him to leave the field. San Francisco declared him questionable to return, and while they did not officially rule him out, he never got to see action again after sustaining the injury.

After the 49ers’ 48-27 win over the Colts, the six-time Pro Bowler spoke about the game and offered an update on his injury.

“Pretty excited we won ‘Monday Night Football’ on the road,” Kittle told reporters in the postgame press conference, via a video shared by Matt Lively of CBS News Bay Area. “It is after 12 already. I can’t wait to go on the plane and go home.”

As for the more concerning part of the evening, Kittle didn’t sound too worried about his ankle.

“My concern level? I don’t think it’s a high ankle sprain, so we’ll take it one day at a time, and we’ll go from there.”

Kittle didn’t need to play the entire game to make a tremendous impact. By the time he left the contest, he already had 115 receiving yards and a touchdown on 7 catches and 8 targets to lead all players from both sides.

San Francisco’s next assignment will be against the Chicago Bears at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., in Week 17, and for now, Kittle can be considered questionable to play in that high-profile matchup.